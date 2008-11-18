HideLinks Password-Protects, Shortens Your Bookmarks

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Free URL-shortening and password-protecting service HideLinks is a simple, useful service that's perfect for links you want to hold onto, but don't want anyone to necessarily see. Go ahead and joke about the most typical uses, but with the holidays approaching, many of us are doing our best to hide gift ideas and Amazon bookmarks from those who share browsers or provide tech support. Like TinyURL and its brethren, HideLinks also cuts gigantic search bookmarks into shortened links, and the service presents only a minimal few ads when prompting for a password. HideLinks is a free service; signing up allows you to review links you've posted through the site.

