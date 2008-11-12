Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Hide Google Reader's Unread Counts

If the high unread item counts in Google Reader are making browsing your feeds feel more like a chore than relaxed browsing, hide them using the Remove Unread Count user style, for use with the Stylish or Greasemonkey extension. The style hides all individual subscription and folder unread counts—only the count in the title bar remains—and developer says he built it to get rid of Reader guilt.

