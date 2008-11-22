Happy People Watch Less TV, Study Shows

Researchers at the University of Maryland found the one activity unhappy people do more than happy people is watch TV. The New York Times reports:

"We looked at 8 to 10 activities that happy people engage in, and for each one, the people who did the activities more — visiting others, going to church, all those things — were more happy," Dr. [John]Robinson said. "TV was the one activity that showed a negative relationship. Unhappy people did it more, and happy people did it less."

The study doesn't indicate whether TV-watching is a symptom or a cause of unhappiness, so turning off the TV won't necessarily make you happier. Have unhappier times in your life involved more TV-watching, less, or the same as happy times? Let us know in the comments.