Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Happy People Watch Less TV, Study Shows

Researchers at the University of Maryland found the one activity unhappy people do more than happy people is watch TV. The New York Times reports:

"We looked at 8 to 10 activities that happy people engage in, and for each one, the people who did the activities more — visiting others, going to church, all those things — were more happy," Dr. [John]Robinson said. "TV was the one activity that showed a negative relationship. Unhappy people did it more, and happy people did it less."

The study doesn't indicate whether TV-watching is a symptom or a cause of unhappiness, so turning off the TV won't necessarily make you happier. Have unhappier times in your life involved more TV-watching, less, or the same as happy times? Let us know in the comments.

What Happy People Don't Do [NYTimes.com]

Comments

  • Derek Guest

    Give up the TV and newspapers altogether for a month and see how much better you feel. You'll also feel more in control of your life too. Then only watch and read things that inspire.
    I haven't watched or listened to the news in over 6 years, believe me I'm not missing out! My life is fantastic. After-all, happiness is just a habit, like TV and misery.

    0
  • j Guest

    My parents got rid of our television when I was twelve, and although I have lived in some houses with television, I haven't ever owned one. My husband and I don't have one, and I can't imagine having the time for one. We just do too much. I believe television is one of the many drugs we use to escape from life. Most people use it like a drug. Habitually (usually at least once a day for an extended period). Outside of social situations (using the 'drug' alone). As a means of escape. And many people have formed a dependency. Try telling people that you don't have a television. They stare at you in horror as they ask, " What do you DO?" As if there is nothing worth doing that couldn't be replaced with television. I do not think television itself is bad, it's just that it is abused. People watch television without analysing what they are seeing; they have taken it on as a 'necessary' part of their lives and cannot imagine life without it. Television also creates in people the sense that they must be constantly entertained, rather than constantly engaged. When used like this, television, like many other escapist drugs, can be very dangerous. This is where I see a link to unhappiness, because television has given us the illusion that entertainment by the world is what creates our happiness, rather than positive engagement with the world - which is what really creates happiness.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles