Hacking Open Elmo Live

Elmo Live (a super-robotic version of the infamous Tickle Me Elmo) has received masses of publicity and is expected to be a big Christmas seller. Digital Journal TV showed true hacking instinct by grabbing the all-singing, all-dancing Muppet and ripping his skin off to show the workings underneath; check it out in the video above. It's surely only a matter of time before people come up with more elaborate hacks to repurpose Elmo.(Warning: your kids might not like this much.) Digital Journal [via Tough Pigs]

  • gish @Gish

    Wow. Very interesting, and ever so slightly morbid.

    0
  • Rez Guest

    There are some other Elmo Live videos at www.funwithelmo.com

    0

