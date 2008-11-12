Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Hack Windows 7 For Extra Features

If you want to get a sneak peek at some of the interface tweaks Microsoft has planned for Windows 7 but doesn't think is quite ready for public consumption, check out the Blue Badge hacking tool one enterprising coder cooked up to work around Microsoft's restrictions. Caution: it's unsupported and not necessarily representative of the final release, but it does offer up some options (like the enhanced task bar) that aren't accessible through the current release.

Within Windows [via APC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles