If you want to get a sneak peek at some of the interface tweaks Microsoft has planned for Windows 7 but doesn't think is quite ready for public consumption, check out the Blue Badge hacking tool one enterprising coder cooked up to work around Microsoft's restrictions. Caution: it's unsupported and not necessarily representative of the final release, but it does offer up some options (like the enhanced task bar) that aren't accessible through the current release.
Hack Windows 7 For Extra Features
