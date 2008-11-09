Gyminee Tracks Your Fitness Goals

Weightloss webapp Gyminee takes your fitness goals to the cloud. Search for new workouts, nutritional information, join groups of like-minded exercisers, participate in challenges, and find "GymBuddies" to serve as accountability partners and morale boosters. The layout of the site is clean and the functions easy to access. The home base of your Gyminee experience is "My Locker Room" where you can track a variety of fitness goals from defaults like body weight, body fat, resting heart rate, and size measurements, to custom user-defined entries like mile times, lap speed, or any other fitness goal you want to track. The locker room also has charts to map out your progress, a journal for detailing your fitness transformation, and a section for progress pictures so everyone can see how you went from Cubicle Jockey to Jacked and Tan. Thanks jonny6pak!
This sounds like a great application. I've met countless number of people who started a gym membership only to lose interest in 2-3 weeks.
By the way, always enjoy reading the articles here - keep up the good work!