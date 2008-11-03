At music-based social network Grooveshark you can search a music database and listen to streaming audio from thousands of artists. Additionally, you can can embed songs you find on Grooveshark into web sites and social networking profiles, and share them with friends via email and instant messages. Here's a Grooveshark embedded tune:
Signing up for an account activates additional features like saved playlists, music suggestions, and access to the social functions of Grooveshark, like browsing the playlists of people who share your musical tastes. Thanks Toribor!
Grooveshark Plays And Embeds Music
