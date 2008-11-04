Since its launch back in August, the GROCERYchoice supermarket comparison site hasn't exactly inspired excitement amongst Australian consumers, in part because of the lack of detailed and specific data. Nonetheless, the ACCC is plugging away with the site, and the latest bunch of updates suggest that tightening economic times mean even greater competition for consumer dollars. Of the 61 regions covered, Woolworths and Coles were each cheapest for a "standard basket" in 30 regions, while independent supermarkets were the best deal in South-Eastern Queensland. ALDI remains the place to head for dedicated bargain hunters.
GROCERYchoice Finds Supermarkets Fighting Harder For Your Money
Comments
Wow, proof that supermarkets charge almost exactly the same amount no matter which one you go to. Wise use of taxpayer dollars indeed.