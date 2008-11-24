GreatSummary Boils Down A Web Page To A Few Sentences

Rather than dismissing a web page or other digital document as TLDR ("too long; didn't read"), run it through the GreatSummary webapp, which summarises online content in a few sentences. Enter a URL or chunk of text into GreatSummary, choose the number of sentences you want to see (from 1 to 100), and click the "Summarize!" button to get a short digest of the content. I tested GreatSummary on several Lifehacker articles (here's a five-line sum-up of my lengthy Android review)—and despite the fancy mathematical algorithm behind it, the results are so-so. Overall it's a useful app to see key sentences, but don't depend on it to hand you every cannot-miss point.