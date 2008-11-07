GreatNews RSS Reader Takes Your Bloglines Subscriptions Offline

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: If you can't always get online to read your feeds, and would prefer to browse more than just post headlines, check out GreatNews. The default browsing view opens up feeds in a two-column, full-post view that's more reminiscent of newspaper site layouts than long lists of post headlines. I had no trouble importing my collection of subscriptions from Mac's NetNewsWire using an OPML file, though it took a long time — even though the product's site declares "GreatNews is extremely fast. Even with hundreds of rss feed subscriptions." For Bloglines users, GreatNews will actually synchronise with your the online feed reader — so that you don't end up reading the same posts twice, and can keep reading even if you aren't connected to the web. Other helpful features include labels for articles, great search functionality and the ability to watch particular sites and keywords to make relevant articles stand out and harder to miss. Any GreatNews users out there willing to share their experiences, good and bad? GreatNews is a free download for Windows. Thanks, CharityAethalides!

