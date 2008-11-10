Windows/Linux: Spend some time searching for free software to manage recipes, and you'll end up spending a lot of time in your uninstaller utility, removing the cruft of bad interfaces, weak features, and general abandonware. Gourmet Recipe Manager, a free, open-source download for Linux and Windows systems, is easy to navigate, imports and exports in a wide array of formats, and can generate nutritional data and shopping lists from your favourite home cooking recipes. The app has a lot of small but convenient features, like a list maker that understands you just need "potatoes," not "diced potatoes," an ingredient entry form that allows for no-look typing, and an attractive recipe card maker. It can also import recipes from Epicurious.com, Recipezaar, and other web sites with little problem. Gourmet Recipe Manager is a free download for Windows and Linux systems. It's included in many Linux repositories, while Windows users should look through the stable releases for the most recent .exe package. Know of another free, robust recipe manager? Tell us about it in the comments.
Gourmet Recipe Manager Organises Your Recipes, Dieting, And Shopping
