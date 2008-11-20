Google Sync for BlackBerry updated today, adding support for bi-directional contact sync between your BlackBerry and your Gmail contacts (in addition to the existing calendar sync, which I believe only supports one-way sync). While you're doing your Google sync dance, check out how to sync Google Calendar with any desktop calendar. [via Official Google Mobile Blog]
Google Sync for BlackBerry Now Bi-Directional
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions
If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.
any idea how to sync my notes from blackberry to anything google?