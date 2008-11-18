Google released this morning its seventh edition of SketchUp for Windows and Mac systems, the free 3D modelling tool that topped our list of Top 10 Google products you forgot all about. New to this edition are tools for collaborating and sharing models and objects through the 3D Warehouse, automatic tools for beginners, and lots of other tweaks. What do you use SketchUp for? Tell us in the comments. [via Official Google Blog]
Google SketchUp 7 Released
Comments
Having downloaded SketcktchUp 7 I find I am unable to use it because I can not find a set of instructions or "videos" - as are used with Better Homes which I have used very succesfuly.