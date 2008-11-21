A press release from Google promises that SearchWiki, a technology that lets you rank results to improve their relevance to you and offer comments on their usefulness, will roll out on Australian accounts today. As of this writing, it hasn't shown up in my account, but there'll be a review as soon as it does. In the meantime, if you've tried it out, share your thoughts in the comments.
Google SearchWiki Due For Australian Users Today
What I would like to see is a bin icon so I can cull websites like swik and other advertising sites that don't add value.