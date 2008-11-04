Google and Sensis (the division of Telstra that does directories and other information services) were very keen yesterday to spread the word about their new partnership, which will see Google provide ad services to Telstra and Sensis provide Yellow Pages ads on Google Maps. What wasn't really emphasised in the announcement is that this effectively means the end of Telstra's attempts to build its own search engine, since Sensis will (as of the beginning of 2009) be basically just a front end to the same results you could get from Google. That's not a bad thing, by the way, since the current Sensis incarnation has a well-deserved reputation for hopelessness. (Case in point: a search for 'Lifehacker' doesn't produce a single reference to this site.) Google dominance can sometimes be a scary thing, but when the alternative is this under-powered, it's understandable.
Google Partnership Spells End Of Sensis Search
Comments
I feel for Sensis, a fantastically positioned company with access to a healthy slice of Australia. How they can have fundamentally messed up so many launches and re-launches puzzles me (who has been working in on line for over 10 years).
This latest news is a lifeline for Sensis and long overdue too. Of course it is sad that Australia cant produce its own Search Engine (unlike neighbouring countries in Asia) but I recently heard that there were more searches on Youtube in Australia than Yahoo Australia, so did Sensis ever really stand a chance????
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
On the other hand it probably doesn't make any difference - has any one ever heard of anyone or searched for anything using the Sensis search?
Or am I really out of touch and people who use Bigpond (I'm told there are lots of them forking out excessive dollars) have a Sensis search built into their Bigpond homepage (which they don't care to or know how to change).
No - even they have surely changed their homepage to Google. Phew, I can rest easy now!