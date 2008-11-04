Google Partnership Spells End Of Sensis Search

Google and Sensis (the division of Telstra that does directories and other information services) were very keen yesterday to spread the word about their new partnership, which will see Google provide ad services to Telstra and Sensis provide Yellow Pages ads on Google Maps. What wasn't really emphasised in the announcement is that this effectively means the end of Telstra's attempts to build its own search engine, since Sensis will (as of the beginning of 2009) be basically just a front end to the same results you could get from Google. That's not a bad thing, by the way, since the current Sensis incarnation has a well-deserved reputation for hopelessness. (Case in point: a search for 'Lifehacker' doesn't produce a single reference to this site.) Google dominance can sometimes be a scary thing, but when the alternative is this under-powered, it's understandable.