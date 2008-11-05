Google Images Photo And Face Recognition Now Easier

Google Image Search now makes the filters for faces, photos and news images available directly on the results page. Previously, one had to click through to the Advanced Image Search to refine your image searches. You'll find the drop-down menu to select between filters to the right of the existing menu to refine your search by image size. Which makes it even easier for fair use-enabled photochoppers to find places and faces for satirical digital compositing.
