Google Groups Now Searches All Web Forums

Google has expanded its Groups search to cover the wealth of web-based forums across the general net, with results snippets showing post authors, last updates, and other stats. Looks to be a pretty good resource for asking tech support questions of the entire internet or seeking out rare, forum-only software. [via]
