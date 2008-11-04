Google Chrome Updates, Improves Plug-in Support

We've shown you how to keep up with the cutting edge releases of Chrome, the new open-source web browser from Google, but today Google announced a proper update for all Chrome users. According to Google, this release "is packed with plugin fixes, and early developer-channel users noted that plugin performance improved dramatically."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink