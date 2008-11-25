Google Chrome Gets Full-On Bookmark Manager

Released a few weeks ago only to the developer version of Chrome, Google has now pushed out a full-on bookmark manager in the latest beta going out to users (version 0.4.154.25). Make sure you're running the latest build (choose About Google Chrome and hit the update button), and then you can hit Ctrl+Shift+B to launch the new Bookmark manager, which isn't as fleshed-out as Firefox 3's but is a huge improvement over the older version. There are no tags or smart folders, but there's a search box (of course) and a Recently Added area where you can quickly see newly-bookmarked URLs. See the rest of the updates and bug fixes in the new version here. Now that Chrome's been out for three months and much of the hype has died down, are you still using the new browser from Google?