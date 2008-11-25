Released a few weeks ago only to the developer version of Chrome, Google has now pushed out a full-on bookmark manager in the latest beta going out to users (version 0.4.154.25). Make sure you're running the latest build (choose About Google Chrome and hit the update button), and then you can hit Ctrl+Shift+B to launch the new Bookmark manager, which isn't as fleshed-out as Firefox 3's but is a huge improvement over the older version. There are no tags or smart folders, but there's a search box (of course) and a Recently Added area where you can quickly see newly-bookmarked URLs. See the rest of the updates and bug fixes in the new version here. Now that Chrome's been out for three months and much of the hype has died down, are you still using the new browser from Google?
Google Chrome Gets Full-On Bookmark Manager
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions
If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.
This is a great addition but the search box doesn't work very well.