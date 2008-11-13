Google Chrome Gets Bookmark Manager, Better Pop-Up Blocker



Google's Chrome browser released an update to those signed up for "developer" updates that adds a few nifty features, though most of them are already standard in other browsers. First, and most anticipated, is a stand-alone bookmark manager, which offers simple tree-nesting views of your bookmarks, and lets you edit and rename your bookmarks. The "privacy" options have been updated as well, to give users more control over what gets suggested and saved by Chrome, and blocked pop-ups now nest in the lower-right corner, with a number to indicate multiple windows. Windows users using a standard beta installation of Chrome won't see the update, but you can subscribe to the Dev channel in Chrome to get the 0.4 update.