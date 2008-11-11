Gmail Superstars Turbo Adds Custom Stars To Your Email

Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension only: You already know that by enabling the Gmail Labs' Superstars experimental feature you can mark your messages with more icon choices than just the default yellow star. Well, the Gmail Superstars Turbo Greasemonkey user script adds even more custom stars, and lets you create and use your own icons. With Greasemonkey installed, enable Superstars in Gmail's Settings area, and refresh your inbox. Click on the star several times to choose your custom superstar (available choices are pictured right). Designers, you can even set up your own icons: use the script's menu to set a URL where your own icons are hosted. (See detailed instructions for creating your own icons on the script's homepage.) The only problem with this script is that unless you have it set on every computer you use, your custom star icons won't match up. The Gmail Superstars Turbo script is a free download, works with Firefox and Greasemonkey.