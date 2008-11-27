Gmail Is Secure, Says Google

If you've read recent speculation that a Gmail vulnerability may be lurking in the depths of your email account, Google wants to assure you that Gmail is secure as ever. According to the post on the Google Online Security Blog, stories claiming a Gmail vulnerability was at fault in recent domain thefts are inaccurate; instead, Google says a phishing scheme was to blame.
