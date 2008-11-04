Windows/Mac/Linux: Gmail Backup saves and restores complete archives of your Gmail email account using Gmail's built-in IMAP capability. The Windows version comes with a simple graphical interface — just enter in your email address and password, select a backup folder, and click the Backup button. It will save your messages in Microsoft's EML format complete with attachments. The Linux version (which also works with Mac OS X) is command-line only. Besides enabling offline access to your archives, you can use the restore feature to upload messages to another account, making it easy to transfer old messages to a new account. I supports regular Gmail accounts as well as Google Mail in Germany and Apps For Your Domain email accounts, as long as POP/IMAP access is enabled under Settings. Gmail Backup is a free download for Windows, Mac and Linux. Thanks, jonny6pak!
Gmail Backup Archives Your Email Account
Comments
It cannot be trusted unless we can see the source
The idea of this program is great, it looks like it is a well developed tool, especially for migrating from a regular Gmail account to a Your Domain Gmail Account.
I would really love to use this tool, but I am afraid I just cannot trust it or its developers. I appreciate that you are developing and releasing this tool as freeware, but there is too much privacy at stake to trust your software. Many users of Gmail will have used their accounts for many financial transactions and private correspondence. We cannot just blindly hand over the keys to our account to you. We have to assume that you may be collecting usernames and passwords for these accounts in a type of phishing scam.
Were we cannot see the source code of your software this is a perfectly reasonable to assume. It has already been discovered after decompiling another program that did the same job, that the developer was indeed sending collected user details to his own account. The program in question is called G-Archiver, read more here http://uneasysilence.com/archive/2008/03/13052/
If you want users to trust you and use your software, and you would like more donations and input into your project, then release the code. What do have to hide.