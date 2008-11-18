Nick Broughall, editor of Lifehacker's sibling site Gizmodo AU, had an organisational epiphany last week (clearly, he should have been spending more time here at Lifehacker) and decided to adopt Things and his iPhone as the centrepiece of a new getting-stuff-done approach. What's notable about Nick's conversion is that it came about after a seminar about how to get more efficient using a BlackBerry and Outlook, which proves yet again that technology is not really key to an organised life: it's making the decision to commit to a process and then sticking to it. Read the full post for how Nick's currently managing his working life; we might check back in a few weeks and see how well the system has stuck. How I Organised My Workload And Emptied My Inbox
Gizmodo AU Editor Finally Gets Organised
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions
If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink