Concerned about the proposal to impose clean feed Internet on all Australians? Activist group GetUp has launched a 'Save The Net' campaign to help citizens protest against the plan, including an email petition and a useful factsheet on why the plan is so deeply, deeply flawed.
GetUp Launches Campaign Against Clean Feed
Comments
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says he will raise concerns with the Chinese Government about internet censorship during the Olympics. Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is concerned by the censorship stance in Beijing rudd thinks this is good for australia when person is incompetent they try to hide it could this be the reason.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
For those wanting to join but can't be bothered to Google GetUp!, here's the direct link:
http://www.getup.org.au/campaign/SaveTheNet