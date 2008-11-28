Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

GetUp Launches Campaign Against Clean Feed

GetUpNetPic.jpg Concerned about the proposal to impose clean feed Internet on all Australians? Activist group GetUp has launched a 'Save The Net' campaign to help citizens protest against the plan, including an email petition and a useful factsheet on why the plan is so deeply, deeply flawed.

Comments

  • redchipmunk @Alvin Rubyono

    For those wanting to join but can't be bothered to Google GetUp!, here's the direct link:

    http://www.getup.org.au/campaign/SaveTheNet

    0
  • Brad Colbourne Guest

    Mate you forgot to actually post the URL :)
    http://www.getup.org.au/campaign/SaveTheNet

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    D'oh! Was too busy signing the petition . . . fixed now.

    0
  • david of n.s.w Guest

    Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says he will raise concerns with the Chinese Government about internet censorship during the Olympics. Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is concerned by the censorship stance in Beijing rudd thinks this is good for australia when person is incompetent they try to hide it could this be the reason.

    0

