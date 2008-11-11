Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Get The Windows 7 Calculator In Vista

Windows Vista only: We took a liking last week to the Windows 7 calculator and its many uses for serious mathletes, as well its templates for calculating mortgages, salaries, and other real-world numbers. Now you can get that same power on your Windows Vista system, thanks to (we presume) one intrepid hacker who pulled it out of the Windows 7 preview. You can run it as a no-install app or make it your system's default calculator, as the Daily Gyan blog explains in the via link below, but you'll want to back up your original calculator first. The files are shared through Box.net at the moment, and may get pulled down if traffic gets heavy (or a certain development firm gets antsy); we'd appreciate any alternate links in the comments. The Windows 7 Calculator is a free download for Windows Vista systems only. For a deeper look at other Windows 7 utilities, check out our Top 10 Things to Look Forward to in Windows 7.

Windows 7 Calculator [Box.net via Daily Gyan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles