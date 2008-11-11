Get The Windows 7 Calculator In Vista

Windows Vista only: We took a liking last week to the Windows 7 calculator and its many uses for serious mathletes, as well its templates for calculating mortgages, salaries, and other real-world numbers. Now you can get that same power on your Windows Vista system, thanks to (we presume) one intrepid hacker who pulled it out of the Windows 7 preview. You can run it as a no-install app or make it your system's default calculator, as the Daily Gyan blog explains in the via link below, but you'll want to back up your original calculator first. The files are shared through Box.net at the moment, and may get pulled down if traffic gets heavy (or a certain development firm gets antsy); we'd appreciate any alternate links in the comments. The Windows 7 Calculator is a free download for Windows Vista systems only. For a deeper look at other Windows 7 utilities, check out our Top 10 Things to Look Forward to in Windows 7.