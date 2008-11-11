Get Around Academic Paper Restrictions

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Google Operating System blog points out that Google's integration of Scholar results means that students and researchers have to settle for "subscription required" firewalls when trying to pull up a paper. Hit the "All (x) versions" link, and you'll often find a readable copy on Google's servers.

