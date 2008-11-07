FuturixImager A Free, Easy Image Viewer And Editor



Windows only: If you're looking for an alternative to the image viewer and editor built-in with Windows, try FuturixImager. Open images from your machine to create a slideshow or import images from a camera or scanner. View file information including EXIF image meta-data, print images, and even edit them with the simple image editor that allows you to crop, rotate, and add filters. A set of lossless JPEG transformations will also allow you to make some edits (like rotation) while preserving file data. Additional plug-ins can be downloaded as well. FuturixImager is a free download for Windows. Thanks, slikvic2002!