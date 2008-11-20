Freepath Is A Free File Sharing And Presentation Solution

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Create and mix your own file and media playlists with Freepath. Users can create file playlists from a variety of sources: files from their own computers, video files found on YouTube, photos from Flickr, nearly anything you can drag and drop from the web or your own computer can be dumped into Freepath. Once the files are placed within a playlist, users can opt to keep the list as spartan or create a slideshow complete with transitions and extra effects. One of the more unique features of Freepath is that files remain editable once they are embedded into the playlist.

If you added an Excel document at but noticed you needed to edit the file, you can do the editing from within Freepath without the hassle of removing the file, editing it, and replacing it. Once you have a mashup of media and files you can opt to share with a single contact, a private group, or public group. The only potential restriction on sharing, is that the recipient needs to be using Freepath to view the playlist file. MyFreepath, the companion online file sharing site for the Freepath software comes with 100MB of free online storage for the playlists you create. Freepath is Windows only, freeware.

Freepath

