Free Version Of TouchType Email App Now Available

iPhone and iPod touch only: A free, "lite" version of previously mentioned email composition app TouchType—which sells for US 99 cents in the iTunes Store—is now available. TouchType offers landscape view (and wider keyboard) for composing email on your iPhone or touch, and even better, can save and load reusable text snippets to reduce your typing and make sending repetitive emails a matter of a whole lot fewer taps. The two differences between the 99-cent version and the free Lite version? Twitter integration and spell check. TouchType Lite is a free download for the iPhone and iPod touch running the 2.1 software.