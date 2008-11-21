Foxtel Expands Online TV Guide To 14 Days

Foxtel has expanded its online TV guide from a week to 14 days, improving your odds of not missing a vital program if you go away on holidays. Foxtel iQ owners can also use the guide for remote scheduling of recordings, though for a prolonged absence a series link is probably still a better bet. While you can access the electronic program via your TV (which remains a seven-day listing), the online version offers the ability to search by title, channel or rating, as well as the extra week of information.