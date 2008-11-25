Foxit Reader Updates, Supports Inline Viewing In Firefox

Windows only: Foxit Reader—the PDF viewer that introduced most of us to the good life sans Adobe's bloated Acrobat Reader—has just updated to version 3.0. Among the handful of new and improved features, the most notable update for Firefox users is support for inline viewing of PDFs using Foxit Reader's new Firefox plug-in. That means that you can quickly view any PDF directly in a Firefox tab when you don't feel like opening a separate app to view a linked PDF (a feature common to Reader but not to Foxit). Beyond that, the full list of new features includes:

Enticing Multimedia Design

Now users can not only play multimedia in Foxit Reader, but also are empowered to add, edit or delete multimedia files with the incredible Movie Tool and Sound Tool.

Lists all the attached files in the PDF document, and provides a number of common options that helps users manage the attachments, such as opening, deleting and adding description to the attachments. Users can also change the security settings when opening an attachment in this panel.

Shows thumbnail images for each PDF page and allows users to quickly view relevant portions of a PDF file. Now users can navigate through PDFs with page thumbnails.

Lists PDF layers in the document, allows users to control the display of some certain content areas.

Within the preferences dialog box it gives users the option to set the unit of page dimension in either metric system or imperial system.

In the Hand Tool reading mode, users can perform auto-scrolling by holding the middle mouse button/wheel mouse button down.

This new add-on enables users to organize, share and collaborate on documents and forms online. Users can upload from Foxit Reader or send documents with ease. Advanced features include workflow driven document sharing, revisions of documents, CollabRoom for group collaboration.

With Firefox Plugin, users can view and work with PDF files loaded in Foxit Reader with Firefox web browser.

As always, the fast-loading Foxit Reader also works from your thumb drive so you can enjoy quick PDF viewing no matter where you are. Foxit Reader is a free download (with a Pro version available if you need more advanced features), Windows only.