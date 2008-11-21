Forkbombs And Other Things Not To Type In Terminals

"Tell the noob to type rm -rf /," the troll types to his friend in IRC, and suddenly a friendly call for Linux tech support help turns into a formatted hard drive. If you don't know what a forkbomb is or what it looks like you might want to check this list of seven commands that could prove lethal if typed into a command line shell. If you're making the plunge into operating systems like Ubuntu but are worried about what not to do, check it out. Any horror stories you readers might want to pass along to save someone else a headache down the line? Photo by zakwitnij