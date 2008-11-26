Flickr2Mesh Downloads Flickr Shots Using Live Mesh

If you've been playing around with Microsoft's Live Mesh syncing technology and tried it on your Windows Mobile device, then Flickr2Mesh, a simple application to download photos from your Flickr account onto your hard drive or mobile phone, might be of interest. As Aussie Live Mesh guru Angus Logan points out on his blog, the code could also be used as the basis for an application giving you access to your photos on multiple devices. If you want to mass-download Flickr shots but aren't ready for Live Mesh yet, check out previously mentioned Flump.