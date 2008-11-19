FlickrEdit Backs Up Your Photos

With CEO Jerry Yang leaving Yahoo and the company's stock price sinking, ZDNet writer Jason Perlow got a bit nervous about the sanctity of his photos on Flickr and started looking for solutions to back them up. I backed mine up using FlickrEdit, the updated Java Web Start application, but like Perlow it didn't quite get the whole job done. We've covered flickrfs, which only runs on Linux. Any readers care to recommend a way to back up a large Flickr account on Windows or Mac OS X machines?