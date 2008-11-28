Five Things To Do This Weekend

When you're not busy overloading on Christmas shopping and chilling out, spend some quality time with your PC and try out these tips from the past week:
- Make yourself an iPhone dock out of cardboard (or jailbreak your new 2.2 firmware if you don't feel like messing with cardboard)
- Annoyed by Google's new SearchWiki buttons? Get rid of them!
- Tweak your system and pretend you're running Windows 7
- Check out some web sites to help sort the pre-Christmas finances
- Curl up and read a free ebook
