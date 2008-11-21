Five Things To Do This Weekend

The working week is over! But add some organising spice to your leisure time by following up these tips from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Download the upgraded Xbox experience (if you haven't already)
- Dig up strange people from your past with Pipl
- Find an environmentally sound way to dispose of your old tech
- Play with Google SearchWiki and see if it makes your search experience any better, and use Let Me Google That For You to reduce Google hassles from others
- Find somewhere new to hide your loose cash at home
No mention of the release of the iPhone 2.2 update?