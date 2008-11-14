Five Things To Do This Weekend

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

BeachScene.jpg We're all for sleeping in and/or heading outdoors, but if you get a spare minute this weekend, here's some tech idea to follow up from the past week:

  • Check out the airport power wiki and add any useful information you have
  • Check to see if your old Hotmail account has been upgraded to incorporate new features
  • Update your copy of Google Chrome so the bookmarks actually work properly (Firefox should manage its own update without much help)
  • Protect yourself from RickRolling
  • Check your phone bill for unexpected premium SMS charges

