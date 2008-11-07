Five Things To Do This Weekend

Don't get steamed up — get productive! Here's some useful Lifehacker tips to follow up over the weekend:
- Find some old pics from your mobile phone and combine them to make wallpaper for your PC
- Wait until everyone's left the house and then check out how well Firefox's porn mode works
- Tweak your Ubuntu desktop for maximum productivity
- Get a head start on planning for 2009 and print yourself either a compact calendar for your wallet or a custom calendar for the next few months
- Decide if it's a good time to switch banks now that transferring automatic payments is easier
