Five Best Desktop Customisation Tools

It's crazy to think that an operating system can fit every user's needs out of the box, even if we are just talking about looks. Luckily, if you're not keen on the cookie-cutter appearance of your OS, we've covered a handful of great tools for tweaking every last pixel of your desktop so it looks and acts just how you want. Keep reading for a closer look at the best of the best to transform your desktop in your image.
Samurize
Samurize is a free system monitor and "desktop enhancement engine" for Windows. With Samurize, you can incorporate text files on your desktop and create custom desktop configurations and HUDs containing virtually any piece of information you'd like to see on your desktop. Samurize configurations can be as simple or as complex as you want, and though it has a little bit of a learning curve, a little time with Samurize can go a long way toward a killer desktop.
RocketDock
RocketDock brings a Mac OS X Dock-style application launcher to Windows for free. With RocketDock, you can minimize apps to your dock to thumbnails, tweak any of your icons, view real-time window previews from the dock (in Vista), and quickly launch any app. Like many of the other apps mentioned here, RocketDock doesn't exactly blow you away out of the box, but the app is fully customisable, so you can make it look however you want. RocketDock also made our list of five best application launchers.
Rainmeter
Rainmeter is another free system monitor and desktop enhancement tool for creating a fully customised desktop HUD on Windows. Like Samurize, you're only limited by your imagination with Rainmeter. The default Rainmeter skins may seem underwhelming, but with a little elbow grease and a creativity, Rainmeter is capable of incredible customisations.
Emerge Desktop
Emerge Desktop is a free Windows shell replacement that swaps out the default Windows taskbar, start-menu, and right-click menu with its own alternatives. As we said when we first covered it, Emerge creates a clean, minimalist desktop that's great on its own or a perfect starting point for more customisations. For example, many of you who voted for Emerge touted it as the ideal companion for either Rainmeter or Samurize. br clear="all">
AutoHotkey
AutoHotkey is an open-source scripting language for Windows. While the language itself is capable of a lot, customisation lovers enjoy AutoHotkey's ability to easily transform window transparency, add keyboard shortcuts to anything, and more. There's a bit of a learning curve to tackle if you want to make your own AHK scripts, but it's a great starter language if you want to try your hand at a little coding.
<
This week's honorable mentions go to Linux customisation tool Conky, Windows shell replacement LiteStep, and 3D Linux window manager Compiz.
Spent the better part of today messing with a few of the mentioned options as well as the other ones mentioned in the US comments my experiences are as follows:
Bbclean: Crashed as soon as I went to access the "Readme" *rolls eyes* *uninstalled*
Samurize: Didn't want to play nice, wanted to disable some aspects, just wouldn't let me. Uninstalled.
Rainmeter: Using the H.u.D vision skin at the moment. very much in love with it. Only problem is when I go into a full screen game eg Cod:WAW and alt tab out, the positioning of rainmeter widgets gets moved around by itself. Annoying but far from deal breaking.
Emerge: Is there actually a guide anywehre to walkthrough how to make a desktop look so awesome as in the screenshot? Emerge.org's website has a link to cuztomize.org but there are no skins there. Just screenshots *Rolls eyes* Uninstalled for now.
Rocketdock: Also very much in love with it, despite some people complaining it eats up a lot of resources compared to other docks, I dont see any problems. Stable and does the job it says it does. Very happy.