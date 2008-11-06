Firefox Browser Share Hits 20%

Mozilla reports that the Firefox market share topped 20% during October. 20% may not sound that big, but when Wired points out the obvious—that it's one in five web surfers—it somehow seems enormous. Nice work, Firefox!
