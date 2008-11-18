Mozilla Links reports that the latest development release of Firefox 3.1 includes a new feature called tab tearing. As you can see from the video above, tab tearing allows you to pull any tab out of your Firefox window into a completely new window or pull any tab into another window. This functionality will look familiar to any Google Chrome users, but when Firefox 3.1 drops, Firefox users will be enjoying the same handy feature.
Firefox 3.1 Adds Tab Tearing
Comments
I hate the tab tearing feature