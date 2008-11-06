Earlier today we took an early look at Firefox's Private Browsing mode, available in the latest test builds from Mozilla, but a new tab preview panel feature snuck past our radar. Instead of displaying a list of each of your opened tabs by title when you click the tab list drop down to the right of the tab bar, you'll be given a snazzy tab preview panel displaying thumbnails of each tabs. From there, you can search the titles for as-you-type filtering of results, click on any thumbnail, and tab through the results.
Firefox 3.1 Adds Tab Preview Panel
