Firefox 3.1 Adds Tab Preview Panel

Earlier today we took an early look at Firefox's Private Browsing mode, available in the latest test builds from Mozilla, but a new tab preview panel feature snuck past our radar. Instead of displaying a list of each of your opened tabs by title when you click the tab list drop down to the right of the tab bar, you'll be given a snazzy tab preview panel displaying thumbnails of each tabs. From there, you can search the titles for as-you-type filtering of results, click on any thumbnail, and tab through the results.