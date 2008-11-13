Microsoft evangelist Jeff Sandquist has put together a wiki sharing laptop-charging outlets in airports for the power-deprived and travel-weary. Some are easy-to-miss official stations, while others might require a bit of hubris (and flexibility on floor-sitting) to get to. (At this writing, there's no Australian airport info, so there's a weekend update project for someone . . .) [via Web Worker Daily]
Find An Outlet At Your Airport
Comments
Not quite a laptop story per se, but I was stuck with a dead mobile phone at a Spanish airport in the dead of night once. I unplugged the photo booth in the middle of the airport and charged it up there.
Unfortunately, the light from the photo booth was the only thing illuminating the waiting area, so my cover was blown and I got a talking to from airport security...!
Perhaps try unplugging a smaller appliance?