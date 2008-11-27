Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fedora 10 Officially Released, Ready For Download

Fedora has just released version 10 of the popular Linux distribution. It's only been six months since Fedora 9 hit servers, but the new release boasts all sorts of new features and improvements, including the addition of OpenOffice 3.0, new virtualisation features, internet connection sharing, faster booting, and a new security tool. Hit the Fedora 10 release notes for a full rundown of what you can expect. We tend to focus more on Ubuntu Linux, which has caught the attention of a lot of Linux users, but Fedora's breakneck updates and new look and features since version 9 look great. Keep reading for a quick look at Fedora 10 in action.

We haven't tried it out yet, but if you give Fedora 10 a try, let's hear how you like the new release—and how it compares to Ubuntu—in the comments. Fedora 10 is a free download.

Fedora 10 [via PC World]
Download Fedora 10

Comments

  • Zhou Guest

    So is there an easy installer like wubi for fedora? I Haven't used fedora since v6 and at that time I still favoured ubuntu over fedora. Especially since ubuntu had wubi, the no mess no fuss way of trying out ubuntu without resorting to partitioning.

    In any case, for those interested, you should be able to creat a live usb with Unetbootin found at

    http://unetbootin.sourceforge.net/

    I would do it myself, but I dont have a USB that could fit that big an iso onto. In addition, my laptop an asus m51sn doesnt seem to want to boot through usb despite having set the options in the bios boot menu. Anyone have any ideas?

    0
  • Reuben Guest

    Apparently you can use wubi for almost any distro but I can't see a direct guide to using it with Federa. A quick look shows that it has to be ported: http://zenit.senecac.on.ca/wiki/index.php/Wubi_port_to_Fedora

    0
  • Adele Schmidt Guest

    Why name it Fedora? Surely a panama would have been more stylish?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles