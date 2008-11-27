Fedora 10 Officially Released, Ready For Download

Fedora has just released version 10 of the popular Linux distribution. It's only been six months since Fedora 9 hit servers, but the new release boasts all sorts of new features and improvements, including the addition of OpenOffice 3.0, new virtualisation features, internet connection sharing, faster booting, and a new security tool. Hit the Fedora 10 release notes for a full rundown of what you can expect. We tend to focus more on Ubuntu Linux, which has caught the attention of a lot of Linux users, but Fedora's breakneck updates and new look and features since version 9 look great. Keep reading for a quick look at Fedora 10 in action.

We haven't tried it out yet, but if you give Fedora 10 a try, let's hear how you like the new release—and how it compares to Ubuntu—in the comments. Fedora 10 is a free download.