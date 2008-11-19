Fashion Your Firefox Creates Quick, Custom Extension Packs To Fit Your Tastes

Mozilla is looking to streamline the process of multiple extension installation with a new webapp called Fashion Your Firefox. In a nutshell, Fashion Your Firefox identifies a handful of browsing types, from the "Finder and Seeker" ("I want to make finding information on the Web simpler and more relevant to me.") to the Digital Pack Rat ("I want a hassle-free way to keep track of my favourite sites, bookmarks, blogs and, well, everything!"), then suggests popular extensions for each type of user. Just click through each list of suggestions, cherry pick the extensions you're interested in, and then click Install my Add-Ons.



Fashion My Firefox confirms your choices, then downloads and installs the lot of them in one fell swoop. Granted, you probably have a pretty good handle on what extensions you want and need to install to get things done, but Fashion My Firefox is perfect for someone new to Firefox and the whole idea of extensions. As for you—the add-on junkie—Fashion Your Firefox could still uncover some hidden gems you haven't tried. The webapp is a little limited relative to the giant selection of great extensions available, so we'd love to see Mozilla run with this idea and develop it even further.