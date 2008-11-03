Falling Dollar Makes Australia iPod Discount Heaven

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

NanoCheap.jpg The declining Australian dollar might be bad news if you're planning a US trip, but it turns out to be good news if you want to buy an iPod. Australia now ranks as the cheapest place on the globe to purchase a basic iPod, according to CommSec's quarterly iPod index, reports Susannah Moran at AustralianIT. That's a dramatic change from the previous quarter, when Australia ranked 14th for buying the then-entry-level model. iPods are generally hard to acquire at a discount (save for Apple's own occasional sales), so any opportunity to save money is helpful.

Comments

  • Captain Obvious Guest

    It's only cheap to buy ipods if you have a strong, non-Australian currency to spend. The ipods haven't changed in price, our dollar has.

  • gyary @Gary

    Well it looks like some people might benefit from the financial crisis.

  • Pat Guest

    my ipod doesnt talk like that...

