Falling Dollar Makes Australia iPod Discount Heaven

The declining Australian dollar might be bad news if you're planning a US trip, but it turns out to be good news if you want to buy an iPod. Australia now ranks as the cheapest place on the globe to purchase a basic iPod, according to CommSec's quarterly iPod index, reports Susannah Moran at AustralianIT. That's a dramatic change from the previous quarter, when Australia ranked 14th for buying the then-entry-level model. iPods are generally hard to acquire at a discount (save for Apple's own occasional sales), so any opportunity to save money is helpful.

[AustralianIT]