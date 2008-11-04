Espionage Locks Down Secret Folders



Mac OS X 10.5 only: While every machine running Mac OS X comes with the FileVault encryption tool, Espionage can lock down a single folder, and nor will it add all the processing and disk overhead or delay shutdown like FileVault will. The download is quick and painless, and creators TaoEffect have put together a screencast tutorial to get you started. The Espionage demo is a free download for Mac OS X 10.5 ("Leopard"); the full version costs $US14.95.