Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Ensure You Send Email From The Right Address In Gmail

Firefox with Greasemonkey: If you've consolidated multiple email addresses in Gmail, chances are you've accidentally sent email using the wrong From address at one point or another. If this is a persistent problem for you, reader Eric Biven's Gmail Multiple From Address Greasemonkey script helps ensure you're sending email from the right address every time you compose an email. After you install it, just compose an email as you normally would and hit Send. The script will display a pop-up confirming the From address you've chosen, giving you the opportunity to cancel sending the email and switch From addresses in case you've forgotten to do so. To accept it, just hit Enter again or click OK. To cancel, hit Escape or click Cancel. It may not be for everyone, but if you manage multiple email accounts from a single Gmail inbox, it could come in very handy. Thanks Bill!

GMail Multiple From Address Extensions [Userscripts.org]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles