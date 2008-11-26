Ensure You Send Email From The Right Address In Gmail

Firefox with Greasemonkey: If you've consolidated multiple email addresses in Gmail, chances are you've accidentally sent email using the wrong From address at one point or another. If this is a persistent problem for you, reader Eric Biven's Gmail Multiple From Address Greasemonkey script helps ensure you're sending email from the right address every time you compose an email. After you install it, just compose an email as you normally would and hit Send. The script will display a pop-up confirming the From address you've chosen, giving you the opportunity to cancel sending the email and switch From addresses in case you've forgotten to do so. To accept it, just hit Enter again or click OK. To cancel, hit Escape or click Cancel. It may not be for everyone, but if you manage multiple email accounts from a single Gmail inbox, it could come in very handy. Thanks Bill!