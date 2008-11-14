Embed YouTube Clips In PowerPoint

The Digital Inspiration blog tackles the many ways you can insert video clips into a PowerPoint presentation for nearly any kind of presentation—online or off, created in PowerPoint or imported from Google Docs, streaming or played live off your hard drive. We've previously featured a video demonstration that detailed a download-convert-embed solution, but this guide suggests using the free online tools Zamzar or MediaConverter to get AVI-formatted copies that work without any plug-in in PowerPoint. Have you seen embedded videos really work in a presentation, or are they simply flash and false sizzle? Tell us your take in the comments.